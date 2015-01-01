Abstract

Although nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is prevalent among adolescents and is associated with an increased risk of adverse outcomes, many adolescents with NSSI do not seek help. However, there is a lack of research on the factors that may increase the likelihood of help-seeking, especially within Asia. To address this gap, the present study examined whether certain factors were associated with informal and formal help-seeking - specifically gender, severity of NSSI, functions of NSSI and authoritative parenting. 121 adolescents (Mage = 16.2 years, 71.1% female) were recruited from specialist outpatient clinics and inpatient psychiatric wards from a public hospital in Singapore. One caregiver per adolescent was also recruited. Data from self-report questionnaires were analysed using logistics regression analyses. The results suggest that the severity of NSSI increases the likelihood of informal help-seeking, while adolescents who have parents with more authoritative parenting style are less likely to seek informal help. Gender and functions of NSSI were not found to be associated with help-seeking. The findings from this study can guide professionals in their efforts to encourage help-seeking within Asian populations, as well as inform prevention and treatment programs for Asian adolescents with NSSI.

