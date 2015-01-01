|
Lafontant K, Blount A, Suarez JRM, Fukuda DH, Stout JR, Trahan EM, Lighthall NR, Park JH, Xie R, Thiamwong L. Clin. Interv. Aging 2024; 19: 581-588.
Abstract
PURPOSE: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) initiative. This initiative provides an algorithm for fall risk screening. However, the algorithm has the potential to overcategorize individuals as high risk for falling upon initial screening, which may burden clinicians with the task of recategorizing individuals after follow-up testing. Therefore, this study aimed to compare the accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of fall risk appraisal between the STEADI, Short Fall-Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), and portable balance system (BTrackS) assessments in community-dwelling older adults.
|
*Geriatric Assessment; *Independent Living; Aged; balance; clinical practice; Cross-Sectional Studies; fall efficacy; Fear; Female; Humans; Male; Postural Balance; postural sway; Risk Assessment