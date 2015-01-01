Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of electric scooters (e-scooters) continues to increase as a simple, inexpensive means of transport, resulting in a sharp increase in the incidence of scooter-related accidents. No study to date has closely examined the injury extent to the lower leg, joints, and extremities from e-scooter-related accidents. Here, we investigated the epidemiology and injury patterns of such accidents, focusing on injuries to the ankle and foot.



METHODS: Based on data from a single tertiary hospital's database, the demographics of 563 patients with scooter-associated injuries were analyzed retrospectively. Among the patients, 229 patients who were injured by e-scooter riding were further investigated. Based on the data, the general demographics of whole scooter-associated injuries and the injury characteristics and fracture cases of the lower leg, ankle, and foot were analyzed.



RESULTS: During the 4-year study period, the number of patients injured by e-scooters increased every year. Lower extremities were the most common injury site (67.2%) among riders, whereas injuries to the head and neck (64.3%) were more common in riders of non-electric scooters. Among the lower leg, ankle, and foot injuries of riders (52 cases), the ankle joint (53.8%) was the most commonly injured site, followed by the foot (40.4%) and lower leg (21.2%). The fracture group scored significantly higher on the Abbreviated Injury Scale than the non-fracture group (p < 0.001). Among the fracture group (20 cases), ankle fractures (9 cases) were most common, including pronation external rotation type 4 injuries (4 cases) and pilon fractures (2 cases). Five patients (25%) had open fractures, and 12 patients (60%) underwent surgical treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The ankle and foot are the most common injury sites in e-scooter-related accidents. Given the high frequency and severity of e-scooter-related ankle and foot injuries, we suggest that more attention be paid to preventing these types of injuries with greater public awareness of the dangers of using e-scooters.

