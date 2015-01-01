Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to assess the efficacy of the combined program of transdiagnostic treatment and parent education in reducing social anxiety among female students.



METHODOLOGY: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among all female elementary school students in Bandar Abbas, Iran, during the academic year 2022-2023. The social phobia questionnaire was given to all female students in grades three to six to assess individuals in terms of the social anxiety disorder (SAD) variable. We used the social anxiety scale developed by Leibovitz as the questionnaire in this investigation. This self-assessment questionnaire was designed for individuals aged 18 and above. It consists of 24 statements, divided into two subscales: performance anxiety (13 statements) and social settings (11 statements). Each item is individually assessed for fear intensity on a scale of 0 to 3, ranging from no to extreme. Similarly, avoidance behavior is evaluated on a scale of 0 to 3, representing the frequency ranging from never to always.



RESULTS: The mean general anxiety levels among both groups (students vs. parents) during the pre-test were similar (48.06 ± 4.39 vs. 48.06± 4.1). However, in the post-test, the mean of the experimental groups was lower than that of the pre-test (32.13 ± 3.77 vs. 47.2 ± 3.6). The normality assumption for the pre-test and post-test variables of generalized anxiety was verified with a significance level over 0.05 (p ≥ 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The findings demonstrated that the integrated meta-diagnostic treatment program for parents had a more pronounced effect on alleviating their social anxiety in comparison to students. These findings imply that if parents possess a comprehensive understanding of the factors contributing to their children's anxiety, it will significantly enhance their ability to mitigate their child's social anxiety.

Language: en