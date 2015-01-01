Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review provides an overview of recent literature examining psychological problems in the context of political violence among Afghan children. RECENT FINDINGS: Using recent literature (2018-2023) we identified: 1) heightened levels of psychological problems experienced by children in Afghanistan; 2) the factors associated with these psychological problems, including loss of family and community members, poverty, continuous risk of injury and death, gender, substance use, war, daily stressors, and poor access to education; 3) psychological problems have potentially worsened since the 2021 political changes; 4) conflict and poverty have resulted in violence against children being a serious issue; 5) emerging psychological interventions have been adapted to Afghan contexts; and 6) there is a desperate need for psychological assistance and further research in the region. All children in Afghanistan have experienced conflict and political violence. While children are not responsible for this conflict, it has impacted their mental health. Further research is needed to examine the development and evaluation of interventions.

