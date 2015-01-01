|
Citation
Çelebi, Tuna A, Calışkan C. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e53.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38561993
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This research was conducted in order to assess the 1-week aid needs determined by the health professional who voluntarily served in the WhatsApp communication network during the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.
Language: en
Keywords
*Disasters; *Earthquakes; call for help; disaster; earthquake; Humans; network; Retrospective Studies; Turkey; volunteering; Volunteers