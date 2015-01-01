SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Beypinar I. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e54.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2024.62

PMID

38561982

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Natural disasters such as earthquakes can have a significant impact on cancer treatment and care. The objective of the study was to evaluate the psychological effect of the earthquake on survivor cancer patients compared to regular cancer patients.

METHODS: Cancer patients who were evacuated from earthquake sites and referred for the continuation of their treatment, as well as regular resident patients were included in the study. The resident cancer patients were compared with the study population as a control group. DASS-21 forms were filled based on patients' declarations.

RESULTS: Forty-six patients were earthquake survivors and 55 were resident cancer patients. Stress scores were significantly higher in earthquake survivors (P = 0.021). In contrast, there was no difference in stratified groups due to DASS-21 categorization in stress scores while depression and anxiety subgroups had significant differences (P = 0.012; P < 0.001). Also, women significantly had a worse outcome in the depression and anxiety categories (P = 0.028; P = 0.021) while no difference was observed in men.

CONCLUSION: Recent earthquakes in Turkey had psychological negative effects on oncology patients. The increased stress, depression, and anxiety levels were observed in earthquake survivors who were evacuated from the disaster zone and compared to the control group.


Language: en

Keywords

*Disasters; *Earthquakes; *Neoplasms/complications; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/etiology/psychology; anxiety; cancer; depression; disaster; earthquake; Female; Humans; Male; stress; Survivors/psychology

