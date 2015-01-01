Abstract

PURPOSE: For optimal prehospital trauma care, it is essential to adequately recognize potential life-threatening injuries in order to correctly triage patients and to initiate life-saving measures. The aim of the present study was to determine the accuracy of prehospital diagnoses suspected by helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS).



METHODS: This retrospective multicenter study included patients from the Swiss Trauma Registry with ISS ≥ 16 or AIS head ≥ 3 transported by Switzerland's largest HEMS and subsequently admitted to one of twelve Swiss trauma centers from 01/2020 to 12/2020. The primary outcome was the comparison of injuries suspected prehospital with the final diagnoses obtained at the hospital using the abbreviated injury scale (AIS) per body region. As secondary outcomes, prehospital interventions were compared to corresponding relevant diagnoses.



RESULTS: Relevant head trauma was the most commonly injured body region and was identified in 96.3% (95% CI: 92.1%; 98.6%) of the cases prehospital. Relevant injuries to the chest, abdomen, and pelvis were also common but less often identified prehospital [62.7% (95% CI: 54.2%; 70.6%), 45.5% (95% CI: 30.4%; 61.2%), and 61.5% (95% CI: 44.6%; 76.6%)]. Overall, 7 of 95 (7.4%) patients with pneumothorax received a chest decompression and in 22 of 39 (56.4%) patients with an instable pelvic fracture a pelvic binder was applied prehospital.



CONCLUSION: Approximately half of severe chest, abdominal, and pelvic diagnoses made in hospital went undetected in the challenging prehospital environment. This underlines the difficult circumstances faced by the rescue teams. Potentially life-saving interventions such as prehospital chest decompression and increased use of a pelvic binder were identified as potential improvements to prehospital care.

