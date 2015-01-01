Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Perturbation-based balance training is promising for fall prevention in older adults mimicking real-life fall situations at a person's stability thresholds to improve reactive balance. Hence, it can be associated with anxiety, but knowledge about the acceptability of perturbation-based balance training is scarce.



METHOD: This is a secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial comparing effects of two different perturbation-based balance training paradigms that aims to evaluate and compare the acceptability of those training paradigms in fall-prone older adults. Participants (74.9±5.7 years) who completed the training (6 weeks, 3x/week) on either a perturbation treadmill (PBTtreadmill: n=22) or unstable surfaces in the presence of perturbations (PBTstability: n=27) were surveyed on the acceptability of perturbation-based balance training using a 21-items questionnaire addressing seven domains (perceived effectiveness, tailoring, demand, safety, burden, devices, affective attitude), based on the Theoretical Framework of Acceptability and context-specific factors. Relative scores (% of absolute maximum) for single items and domains were calculated.



RESULTS: Median domain scores of perceived effectiveness, tailoring, safety, devices, and affective attitude were all ≥70% for both paradigms. The highest scores were obtained for tailoring (both paradigms=100% [interquartile range 80-100%]). Domain scores of demand and burden were in the medium range (40-45%) for both paradigms. No significant differences between paradigms were found for any domain score. Two single items of safety differed significantly, with PBTtreadmill perceived as needing less support (p=.015) and leading less often to balance loss (p=.026) than PBTstability.



CONCLUSION: Perturbation-based balance training conducted on a perturbation treadmill or on unstable surfaces is well accepted in this fall-prone older sample, even though it is conducted at individual stability thresholds. Tailoring may play a key role in achieving high levels of perceived effectiveness, appropriate levels of demand and burden, and high sense of safety. Perturbation-based balance training delivered on treadmills might be more appropriate for more anxious persons.

