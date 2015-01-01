SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shakerian M, Nami M, Jahangiri M, Hasanzadeh J, Alimohammadlou M, Choobineh A. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2024.2330249

38562111

OBJECTIVEs. Unsafe behavior (UB) is defined as the likelihood of intentionally or unintentionally deviating from pre-defined plans. This study aims to investigate the validation of a self-report tool for measuring workers' cognitive-based UB using quantitative electroencephalography (QEEG).

METHODS. The cognitive-based unsafe behavior questionnaire (CUBQ) was completed by 632 front-line workers in a manufacturing industry to identify differences in the backgrounds of the subjects regarding UBs. Two groups were then selected as extreme groups and QEEG was conducted based on the international 10-20 electrode placement.

RESULTS. The mean values of absolute power (AP), alpha/beta ratio (ABR) and alpha/gamma ratio (AGR) from brain oscillations in different regions of the cortex were significantly different between the studied groups (p < 0.05). Additionally, these values were found to be significantly correlated with slips, lapses and mistakes, as measured by certain scales of the CUBQ (p < 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS. The findings of this study indicated differences in brain oscillation activities among industrial workers with different UB backgrounds. These results confirm the effectiveness of CUBQ as a proactive tool for safety practitioners to predict industrial workers' UBs.


Language: en

cognitive factors; industrial workers; quantitative electroencephalography; unsafe behavior

