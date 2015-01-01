|
Morales J, Iteya M, Mulroy J, Kons R, Šimenko J, Fukuda DH, Escobar-Molina R, Guerra-Balic M, Pierantozzi E, Moragas M. Int. J. Sports Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Georg Thieme Verlag)
38565186
The main aim of this study was to evaluate injury prevalence, incidence rate, and burden in judo athletes with intellectual disabilities (ID) who participate in international competitions. This retrospective cross-sectional study analyzed data from the past year for 182 judo athletes with ID. Data was collected using a self-reported questionnaire, adapted from previous research, that included questions about injuries impacting training or competition, injury type, mechanism, severity, diagnosis, and location on the body. The injury prevalence among judo athletes with ID occurred most often during training (68.2%) and primarily affected the lower extremities (35%). Age group and injury prevalence were significantly related (χ(2)=7.91; P=0.04), while gender, weight, and ability level were not.
Language: en