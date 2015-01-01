|
Citation
DeVitre Z, Gloria AM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38564775
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Using a psychosociocultural framework, the study explored the relationship between Indian American undergraduates' internalized attitudes of the model minority myth (MMM) and their attitudes toward seeking mental health services. Participants: A total of 205 undergraduates (108 females, 96 males, 1 non-binary) who were primarily upper division students (77 lower division [first years/sophomores] and 128 upper division [juniors/seniors]) from across the U.S. participated in this study.
Language: en
Keywords
Asian American; attitudes toward mental health services; model minority myth; psychosociocultural; South Asian/Indian American undergraduates