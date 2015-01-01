Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess demographic, substance use, and mental wellbeing factors associated with high-intensity drinking (HID; 10+ drinks on one occasion) among college- and non-college young adults, to inform prevention and intervention efforts. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1,430 young adults (819 in college and 611 not attending college) in a Midwestern state who reported trying alcohol at least once.



METHODS: Participants were recruited via social media between November 2019 and February 2020 to complete a web-based survey assessing demographics, substance use, and mental well-being. Logistic regression was conducted to assess relationships between these measures and HID among (1) college students and (2) non-college young adults.



RESULTS: About 14.0% of participants reported past-month HID. Among both college- and non-college young adults, men, those who perceived slight or no risk of harm from binge drinking, and those who used alcohol and marijuana simultaneously in the past year had greater odds of reporting past-month HID. Among students, past-year prescription drug misuse was also associated with HID.



CONCLUSIONS: High intensity-drinking is concerning given potential adverse consequences. Campus programming should address norms that may promote such drinking and other high-risk substance use associated with HID.

