Abstract

Individual differences in mindfulness may impact quality of life after concussion. In a cross-sectional analysis, the moderating effect of mindfulness was tested on the association between symptom severity and quality of life in adults with persisting postconcussion symptoms (N = 85). Mindfulness and symptom severity were independently associated with quality of life; however, mindfulness did not moderate this association. "Nonreactivity" was independently associated with quality of life; however, it was not a significant moderator. Taking a nonreactive stance, or allowing experiences to come and go without effort to change them, may be relevant to quality-of-life outcomes after concussion.

