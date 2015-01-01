|
Citation
Yan E, Lo IPY, Sun R, Chan ASW, Ng HKL, Wu A. LGBT Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
38563664
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study investigated the prevalence rates of various types of intimate partner violence (IPV) among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adults in Hong Kong and examined the associations between IPV and different addictive behavior and mental health problems.
Language: en
Keywords
addiction; anxiety; depression; intimate partner violence; LGB