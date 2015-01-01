Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigated the prevalence rates of various types of intimate partner violence (IPV) among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adults in Hong Kong and examined the associations between IPV and different addictive behavior and mental health problems.



METHODS: A total of 759 LGB adults completed an online cross-sectional survey between November 2021 and February 2022. Data on past-year IPV and LGB-specific tactics (whether perpetrated or experienced by participants), addictive behavior, anxiety, depression, and demographics were collected and analyzed with descriptive statistics and logistic regressions.



RESULTS: Psychological aggression was the most common type of IPV within an LGB relationship (22.1%), followed by physical assault (10.8%) and IPV-related injury (4.1%). LGB-specific tactics were experienced by 39.0% of the LGB adults. Depression, anxiety, and frequent gambling were significantly associated with specific types of IPV and LGB-specific tactics.



CONCLUSION: IPV was prevalent in the LGB population.



FINDINGS on correlates provided insights for future development of IPV detection and intervention.

Language: en