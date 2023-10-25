Abstract

When Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco on the Pacific coast of Mexico on 25 October 2023, it had developed much more quickly and taken a different course than predicted. It damaged an area covering nearly 700 hectares, home to around 560,000 people (see go.nature.com/499dwgy). A preliminary assessment suggests that reconstruction could cost between US$14 billion and $21 billion (see go.nature.com/3pkbvav).



The hurricane’s impact exposed a lack of readiness from the Mexican government’s National Civil Protection System, local authorities, emergency response agencies and the private sector (particularly the tourism industry); this lack of preparedness affected a large part of the local population.



It also laid bare the structural and socio-economic vulnerabilities that prevail in the country. Years of uneven development and territorial planning have led to the formation of settlements that are particularly at risk from natural hazards and in which the poorest communities are systematically the most vulnerable. As extreme weather events increase in frequency and intensity, so does the need for communities to be better prepared — and better repaired.



In 2023, we and others founded the Mexican Network of Scientists for Climate (REDCiC, for its acronym in Spanish) to build bridges between those working on climate issues from different perspectives. This includes scientists and postgraduate students from the country at Mexican and international public and private research institutions, as well as journalists and outreach professionals. The network currently comprises around 100 members, and is likely to double in size in a couple of years. By organizing activities such as conferences and workshops, REDCiC facilitates scientific exchange and knowledge sharing, and seeks to ensure that climate adaptation and mitigation policies are rooted in robust data and analyses. For example, a workshop on Hurricane Otis led to a collaboration with the Mexican federal government’s National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (Conahcyt). And through public campaigns, media exposure, outreach and education, REDCiC engages the public in climate actions and highlights the role of citizen science, local practices and Indigenous Knowledge in addressing current and future environmental challenges.



Grounded in this interdisciplinary perspective, here we set out three priorities for scientists and policymakers to tackle climate-driven hazards and help reduce vulnerability.



