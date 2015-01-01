|
Huang CJ, Boulos AK, Field S, Wang VJ, Yen K. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2024; 40(4): 249-254.
38563972
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Previous work shows that health care workers, and particularly emergency department (ED) staff, are at an above average risk of workplace violence (WPV), defined as verbal threats or physical violence in the workplace. Previous data suggest that staff of a single pediatric ED frequently feel unsafe. The objective of this study was to conduct the first national survey study to assess the prevalence and incidence of WPV in the pediatric ED.
