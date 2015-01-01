Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Previous work shows that health care workers, and particularly emergency department (ED) staff, are at an above average risk of workplace violence (WPV), defined as verbal threats or physical violence in the workplace. Previous data suggest that staff of a single pediatric ED frequently feel unsafe. The objective of this study was to conduct the first national survey study to assess the prevalence and incidence of WPV in the pediatric ED.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional survey study, a representative sample of US pediatric emergency medicine physicians were invited to participate in a national survey adapted from the previously validated Workplace Violence in the Health Sector questionnaire from the World Health Organization. The primary outcome measure was the proportion of physicians who have been exposed to WPV. Rates of exposure to violence, reporting habits, and physician perception of various violence prevention strategies were studied secondarily.



RESULTS: Surveys were completed by 207 (45%) invited participants, representing 31 US children's hospitals. The prevalence of WPV exposure was 96%. Physical violence with a weapon was witnessed by 20% of participants. Injuries requiring medical attention or time off work were experienced by 10% of participants. Half of participants never reported violent events. Security guards were welcome by 99%, armed law enforcement officers by 70%, and metal detectors by 81% of physicians. Self-arming was opposed by 85% of respondents.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to WPV is frequent among pediatric emergency medicine physicians with a prevalence similar to that of general emergency departments. Workplace violence remains underreported. This national survey contributes to the objective evaluation of individual- and systems-level violence prevention interventions.

Language: en