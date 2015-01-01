|
Citation
|
Nowakowski K. Psychiatr. Pol. 2023; 57(6): 1169-1179.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38564520
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Numerous studies show that a high level of psychopathic traits in youth is related to the propensity to use various types and forms of aggression. The presented study focuses on the relations between psychopathy and aggression, both indirect (relational) and direct in this age group. The triarchic model of psychopathy was used, according to which psychopathy is described as a configuration of boldness, meanness and disinhibition. It was assumed that boldness would be a predictor for indirect aggression and disinhibition - for the direct forms of aggressive behaviors.
Language: pl
|
Keywords
|
direct aggression; indirect aggression; psychopathy