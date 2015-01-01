Abstract

AIMS: Mortality associated with mental disorders has been estimated using metrics such as mortality rate ratios and life expectancy. However, the variation around the average life expectancy has never been quantified. The main aim of this study was to measure life disparity for people with mental disorders as a measure of inequality at the time of death.



METHODS: Using data from Danish registries, average life disparity was introduced and calculated to measure the lifespan variation associated with major types of mental disorders. Average life expectancy is also reported for completeness.



RESULTS: Compared with the general population, people with mental disorders not only had shorter average life expectancy, but experienced larger average life disparity. For those diagnosed with a mental disorder, average life expectancy increased between 1995 and 2021; however, average life disparity declined in women only, and did not change for men. In addition, the differences in both metrics between those with mental disorders and the general population were largest for substance use disorders and schizophrenia spectrum disorders. For these disorders, the differences even increased during the study period.



CONCLUSIONS: Mortality rates for individuals with mental disorders have been declining in recent decades in Denmark; however, the increase in the average life disparity emphasizes the increasing heterogeneity and inequality in lifespans within this group, which requires measures to promote a longer and more equal life for those with mental disorders.

