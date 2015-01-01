Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a heterogenous injury that often presents with varied symptoms and impairment. Recently, research has focused on identifying subtypes, or clinical profiles of concussion to be used in assessing and treating athletes with SRC. The purpose of this study was to investigate sex differences in clinical profiles, recovery duration, and initial symptom severity after SRC in a cohort of collegiate athletes in the Pacific-12 Conference (Pac-12).



METHODS: This prospective cohort study examined post-SRC symptoms, recovery, and return-to-play times using data from the Pac-12 CARE Affiliated Program and Pac-12 Health Analytics Program. Clinical profiles reported by student-athletes were defined by the number (> 50%) of specific symptoms frequently reported for each profile. Generalized linear mixed models were used to examine associations among sex, clinical profiles, time-to-recovery, and return-to-play times.



RESULTS: 479 concussion incidents met inclusion criteria. The probabilities of initial presentation of each clinical profile, initial injury severity scores, and recovery times within a profile did not differ between sexes (p = 0.33-0.98). However, both males and females had > 0.75 probabilities of exhibiting cognitive and ocular profiles. Initial injury severity score was a strong nonlinear predictor of initial number of clinical profiles (p < 0.0001), which did not differ between sexes. The number of clinical profiles was also a nonlinear predictor of time-to-recovery (p = 0.03) and return-to-play times (p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Initial symptom severity was strongly predictive of the number of acute clinical profiles experienced post-SRC. As the number of clinical profiles increased, time-to-recovery and time to return-to-play also increased. Factors other than sex may be better associated with acute symptom presentation post-concussion as no sex differences were found in reported clinical profiles or recovery. Understanding the number and type of clinical profiles experienced post-SRC may help inform concussion diagnostics and management.

