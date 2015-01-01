Abstract

During nighttime driving, the inherent challenges of low-illuminance conditions often lead to an increased crash rate and higher fatalities by impairing drivers' ability to recognize imminent hazards. While the severity of this issue is widely recognized, a significant research void exists with regard to strategies to enhance hazard perception under such circumstances. To address this lacuna, our study examined the potential of an intervention grounded in the knowledge-attitude-practice (KAP) framework to bolster nighttime hazard detection among drivers. We engaged a cohort of sixty drivers split randomly into an intervention group (undergoing specialized training) and a control group and employed a holistic assessment that combined eye movement analytics, physiological response monitoring, and driving performance evaluations during simulated scenarios pre- and post-intervention. The data showed that the KAP-centric intervention honed drivers' visual search techniques during nighttime driving, allowing them to confront potential threats with reduced physiological tension and ensuring more adept vehicle handling. These compelling findings support the integration of this methodology in driver training curricula and present an innovative strategy to enhance road safety during nighttime journeys.

Language: en