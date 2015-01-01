Abstract

Traffic accidents have emerged as one of the most public health safety matters, raising concerns from both the public and urban administrators. The ability to accurately predict traffic accident not only supports the governmental decision-making in advance but also enhances public confidence in safety measures. However, the efficacy of traditional spatio-temporal prediction models are compromised by the skewed distributions and sparse labeling of accident data. To this end, we propose a Sparse Spatio-Temporal Dynamic Hypergraph Learning (SST-DHL) framework that captures higher-order dependencies in sparse traffic accidents by combining hypergraph learning and self-supervised learning. The SST-DHL model incorporates a multi-view spatiotemporal convolution block to capture local correlations and semantics of traffic accidents, a cross-regional dynamic hypergraph learning model to identify global spatiotemporal dependencies, and a two-supervised self-learning paradigm to capture both local and global spatiotemporal patterns. Through experimentation on New York City and London accident datasets, we demonstrate that our proposed SST-DHL exhibits significant improvements compared to optimal baseline models at different sparsity levels. Additionally, it offers enhanced interpretability of results by elucidating complex spatio-temporal dependencies among various traffic accident instances. Our study demonstrates the effectiveness of the SST-DHL framework in accurately predicting traffic accidents, thereby enhancing public safety and trust.

