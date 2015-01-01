|
Citation
|
El Malki H, Moutawakkil SG, El-Ammari A, Ragala MEA, El Hilaly J, El Gnaoui S, El Houari F, El Rhazi K, Zarrouq B. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2024; 19(1): e24.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U. S. National Institute on Drug Abuse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38570799
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST) is a widely used screening tool for identifying patterns of cannabis use that have negative health or social consequences for both the user and others involved. This brief screening instrument has been translated into multiple languages, and several studies examining its psychometric properties have been published. However, studies on the factorial validity and psychometric properties of a Moroccan version of the CAST are not yet available. The objective of this study is to validate the CAST, translated, and adapted to the Moroccan Arabic dialect among persons with cannabis use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Addictology; Cannabis; CAST; Morocco; Psychometrics; Validity