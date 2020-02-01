Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interhospital transfer (IHT) is necessary for providing ultimate care in the current emergency care system, particularly for patients with severe trauma. However, studies on IHT during the pandemic were limited. Furthermore, evidence on the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on IHT among patients with major trauma was lacking.



METHOD: This retrospective cohort study was conducted in an urban trauma center (TC) of a tertiary academic affiliated hospital in Daegu, Korea. The COVID-19 period was defined as from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021, whereas the pre-COVID-19 period was defined as the same duration of preceding span. Clinical data collected in each period were compared. We hypothesized that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted IHT.



RESULTS: A total of 2,100 individual patients were included for analysis. During the pandemic, the total number of IHTs decreased from 1,317 to 783 (- 40.5%). Patients were younger (median age, 63 [45-77] vs. 61[44-74] years, p = 0.038), and occupational injury was significantly higher during the pandemic (11.6% vs. 15.7%, p = 0.025). The trauma team activation (TTA) ratio was higher during the pandemic both on major trauma (57.3% vs. 69.6%, p = 0.006) and the total patient cohort (22.2% vs. 30.5%, p < 0.001). In the COVID-19 period, duration from incidence to the TC was longer (218 [158-480] vs. 263[180-674] minutes, p = 0.021), and secondary transfer was lower (2.5% vs. 0.0%, p = 0.025).



CONCLUSION: We observed that the total number of IHTs to the TC was reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, TTA was more frequent, particularly among patients with major trauma. Patients with severe injury experienced longer duration from incident to the TC and lesser secondary transfer from the TC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en