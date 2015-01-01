|
Holzer KJ, Bartosiak KA, Calfee RP, Hammill CW, Haroutounian S, Kozower BD, Cordner TA, Lenard EM, Freedland KE, Tellor Pennington BR, Wolfe RC, Miller JP, Politi MC, Zhang Y, Yingling MD, Baumann AA, Kannampallil T, Schweiger JA, McKinnon SL, Avidan MS, Lenze EJ, Abraham J. BMJ Open 2024; 14(4): e082656.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38569683
INTRODUCTION: Preoperative anxiety and depression symptoms among older surgical patients are associated with poor postoperative outcomes, yet evidence-based interventions for anxiety and depression have not been applied within this setting. We present a protocol for randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in three surgical cohorts: cardiac, oncological and orthopaedic, investigating whether a perioperative mental health intervention, with psychological and pharmacological components, reduces perioperative symptoms of depression and anxiety in older surgical patients.
Aged; Clinical Trial; Implementation Science; MENTAL HEALTH; SURGERY