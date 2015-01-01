|
Citation
|
Wickbom F, Calcagnile O, Marklund N, Undén J. BMJ Open 2024; 14(4): e078622.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38569695
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury is common in children and it can be challenging to accurately identify those in need of urgent medical intervention. The Scandinavian guidelines for management of minor and moderate head trauma in children, the Scandinavian Neurotrauma Committee guideline 2016 (SNC16), were developed to aid in risk stratification and decision-making in Scandinavian emergency departments (EDs). This guideline has been validated externally with encouraging results, but internal validation in the intended healthcare system is warranted prior to broad clinical implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; Brain Injuries; Clinical Decision-Making; Observational Study; Paediatric A&E and ambulatory care