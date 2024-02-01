Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ethnic minorities experience disparities in prevention and treatment of burn injury. Research focused on burn injuries in Indigenous populations is limited. This review summarizes literature on burn injuries in Indigenous populations to be considered to inform new research.



METHODS: A search was conducted in CINAHL, Ovid MEDLINE, PSYCinfo and SocINDEX. for "burn OR scars OR scald OR deformity OR disfigurement" and "Aboriginal OR Indigenous OR First Nation OR American Indian OR Maori OR Native OR Torres Strait Islander OR Amerindian OR Inuit OR Metis OR Pacific Islander". Inclusion 1) peer reviewed studies of burns in Indigenous persons 2) in English. Exclusion 1) no data specific to Indigenous burns 2) not peer reviewed 3) not in full text 4) protocol publications.



RESULTS: The search identified 1091 studies with 51 for review. Sixteen were excluded. The 35 included publications were published between 1987 and 2022.



FINDINGS indicated higher incidence of injury and poorer outcomes amongst Indigenous people. Indigenous people suffered more flame and inhalation burns, had longer lengths of stay, and more complications including hypertrophic scarring. Australian Indigenous patients struggle with a lack of culturally safe communication and support for aftercare.



CONCLUSION: Racial disparities exist in burn injury incidence and outcome for Indigenous persons. Qualitative research in this area will help providers better understand the experiences of Indigenous burn patients to develop more culturally competent care. We are currently developing a study using qualitative hermeneutic methodology to learn about the experiences of Indigenous burn survivors' injuries, recovery, and social reintegration.

