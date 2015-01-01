SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bennett CE, Scribano PV. Curr. Probl. Pediatr. Adolesc. Health Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cppeds.2024.101574

38570216

Many children and families do not have access to specialized pediatric health care, including child abuse pediatricians. Medical evaluations in cases of suspected child maltreatment including physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect are a critical component of the multidisciplinary team response to these concerns. While many models of care exist, we discuss the advantages and disadvantages of current models of care. We also highlight the significance of telemedicine as an important tool for improving access to care for this vulnerable population.


