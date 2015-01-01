|
Citation
|
Okoror TA, Nyamuame BM, Martin-Ikpe C, Gilani Y, Nyamuame SE. Front. Glob. Womens Health 2024; 5: e1352793.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38567108
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Most research on Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) focuses on the physical, sexual and psychological abuse, with less focus on the financial abuse. This study explores nursing mothers' experiences and perceptions of financial and material support from their significant others and traditional birth attendants' (TBA) observations of support to nursing mothers in their communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ghana; intimate partner violence; maternal and child health; nursing mothers; socio-cultural construction; traditional birth attendants