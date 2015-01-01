SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Socol Y. Health Phys. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Health Physics Society, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HP.0000000000001775

PMID

38568175

Abstract

This note deals with epidemiological data interpretation supporting the linear no-threshold model, as opposed to emerging evidence of adaptive response and hormesis from molecular biology in vitro and animal models. Particularly, the US-Japan Radiation Effects Research Foundation's lifespan study of atomic bomb survivors is scrutinized. We stress the years-long lag of the data processing after data gathering and evolving statistical models and methodologies across publications. The necessity of cautious interpretation of radiation epidemiology results is emphasized.


Language: en
