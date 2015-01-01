Abstract

Family interventions that address a diversity of family and parenting factors are often used to prevent juvenile delinquency, but are effective to only a limited extent. This study applied a network approach to risk factors for juvenile delinquency and examined the interrelatedness of specifically family and parenting risk factors in a U.S. and separate Dutch sample of juveniles and their family members. Differences in interrelatedness between these samples were examined as well. Secondary analyses were conducted on data collected in the United States with the Washington State Juvenile Court Assessment (WSJCA) and on data collected in the Netherlands with a Dutch-adapted translation of the WSJCA. Network analyses were performed, separately for the U.S. (N = 13,613) and Dutch (N = 3,630) sample, on seven risk factors that were assessed with a three-point Likert scale ranging from each factor's protective side to a corresponding risk side. In the U.S. sample network, "inadequate parental punishment" and "lack of parental supervision" that both refer to an authoritarian parenting style were the most "central" factors and had the strongest associations with the other risk factors. In the Dutch sample network, "the family not providing opportunities" and "inadequate parental reward" were the most "central" factors, which refer to an authoritative parenting style. The family and parenting factors identified as most central in the networks may be promising to address in family interventions, as it can be expected that both the directly addressed problems and their correlated problems will improve. The current results may inform attempts to strengthen family interventions for juvenile delinquency in the United States and the Netherlands.

