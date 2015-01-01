Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to explore the association between benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the incidence of falls from the perspective of geriatric morbid conditions.



METHODS: Data were sourced from the triennial National Survey of Older Koreans conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (2017-2020). In total, 8,135 male participants aged 65 and older were included, and information was gathered through questionnaires and physical measurements. Logistic regression analysis was utilized to determine the impact of BPH on the risk of falls, and subgroup analyses were conducted to examine the influence of BPH on specific types of falls.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 15.2% (1,238 of 8,135) reported that their BPH treatment exceeded 3 months, and 8.0% (648 of 8,135) reported experiencing falls, with 61.4% (398/648) of these falls resulting in injuries. A significant association was identified between BPH and both falls (odds ratio [OR], 1.798; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.479-2.185) and falls with injuries (OR, 2.133; 95% CI, 1.689-2.694). A subgroup analysis indicated a correlation between BPH and falls in groups having one (OR, 1.912; 95% CI, 1.356-2.694) and 2 or more conditions (OR, 1.856; 95% CI, 1.455-2.367) involving visual and auditory impairments, cognitive decline, depression, lower motor weakness, and limitations in daily activities.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicate that BPH contributes to the incidence of falls among older men, particularly those with comorbid conditions. Considering the heightened fall risk among elderly individuals suffering from multiple morbidities, particularly those with BPH, targeted interventions are essential for mitigating the risk of falls in this vulnerable group.

