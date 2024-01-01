Abstract

In the aftermath of a shooting incident in a dental practice in 2016, DentistryIQ, an online dental information portal, asked its readers whether signage to prohibit carrying firearms should be prominently displayed in the dental practice setting. 1 Results from the survey showed that most respondents, including dentists, dental hygienists, and other team members of various age groups, did not support the idea of posting such signs within their clinics. These results were certainly not representative of all members of the oral health care team, and they were also out of step with results of surveys conducted among US adults, which showed that most support restricting guns in public spaces.

Language: en