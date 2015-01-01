Abstract

In Rwanda, women have higher incidence of HIV and intimate partner violence (IPV). This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of IPV among women living with HIV (WWH) in Rwanda and measure the difference in psychological outcomes, demographic data, and HIV-related outcomes using a cross-sectional, descriptive, observational design. A convenience sample of 162 Rwandan WWH were purposefully recruited to participate. The study collected demographic data and data about IPV, depression, HIV-related stigma, coping, self-esteem, and hope. The prevalence of any form of IPV in the sample was 27% with psychological IPV being the most prevalent. Demographic data had no statistical significance with the prevalence of IPV. WWH who experienced IPV had higher HIV stigma, lower coping self-efficacy, lower self-esteem, and less hope and worse HIV psychological outcomes. Further studies are needed to look into the correlation between the two and interventions addressing IPV prevention.

Language: en