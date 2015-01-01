|
AIMS: Examine state-level data from the National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH), Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), and frontier and remote area (FAR) codes. Compare state-level data from the NSCH and YRBSS to state's FAR codes, to explore correlations between youth mental health/suicide and geographic remoteness.
frontier; mental health; remote; rural; suicide; youth