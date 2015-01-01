Abstract

Understanding the ability of older adults to control pedal position angle and investigating whether this ability can be enhanced through practice may contribute to the prevention of traffic accidents. This study aimed to investigate repetitive effects on variability of the pedal position and neural drive during car-pedal operation in older adults. Thirteen older and 11 young adults performed 105 (21 sets × 5 repetitions) pedal angle control tasks with plantar flexor contraction. High-density surface electromyograms were recorded of triceps surae muscles. A cumulative spike train as a neural drive was calculated using continuously active motor unit activities. The coefficient of variation of the angle was higher in older (1.47 ± 1.06 %) than young (0.41 ± 0.21 %) adults in the first sets, and improved to 0.67 ± 0.51 % in the final sets in older adults only. There was no significant difference in neural drive variability between older and young adults. Our results suggest that repetition improves angular steadiness in older adults. However, this effect could not be explained by neural output which is estimated from lower threshold motor units that are continuously active.

Language: en