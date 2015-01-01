Abstract

In the United States, the governance of unnatural death certification varies greatly by state. Although cross-sectional research has linked mortality data quality with variation in medicolegal death investigation systems across states-especially with regards to drug-related deaths-this relationship has not be sufficiently tested using longitudinal data. This research assesses the impact of system governance reform on the quality of drug mortality data by assessing the impact of transitioning from a coroner system to a medical examiner system on data quality. The research finds no evidence that system-level reform is associated with improved drug-related mortality data quality. These findings suggest that alternative methods should be examined for improving public health data concerning drug-related mortality. These likely include focusing on individual-level characteristics and practices of officials and offices, rather than system-level variables.

Language: en