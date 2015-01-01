Abstract

Background. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) committed genocide of the Yazidis in Sinjar 2014, resulting in dispersion and enslavement. Research shows severe mental health problems, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among survivors, but less is known about their resources and strengths, conceptualized as posttraumatic growth (PTG). Aims. are to examine the balance between symptoms and strengths among Yazidi women caring for their infants by identifying groups differing in PTSD and PTG, and analyze how demographic, obstetric, and infant-related factors associate with the groups.



METHOD. Participants were 283 Yazidi mothers with their 1-18-month-old infants displaced in Kurdish Region of North Iraq. PTSD symptoms were measured by Harvard Trauma Questionnaire and PTG by the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory.



RESULTS. identified four groups: "Severe symptoms and low growth" (39%), "Low symptoms and moderate growth" (38%), "Moderate symptoms and very high growth" (13%), and "Moderate symptoms and low growth" (10%). Low education, economic difficulties and obstetric problems related to the "Severe symptoms and low growth" group, whereas newborn and infant health problems did not have an impact.



CONCLUSION. Effective help for genocide survivors should both alleviate suffering and encourage resources through tools of recreating a sense of cultural security and pride.

