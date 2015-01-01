|
Ghafouri N, Ghafouri N, Mohammadi L, Simoqi AHQ, Punamäki RL. J. Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Background. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) committed genocide of the Yazidis in Sinjar 2014, resulting in dispersion and enslavement. Research shows severe mental health problems, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among survivors, but less is known about their resources and strengths, conceptualized as posttraumatic growth (PTG). Aims. are to examine the balance between symptoms and strengths among Yazidi women caring for their infants by identifying groups differing in PTSD and PTG, and analyze how demographic, obstetric, and infant-related factors associate with the groups.
genocide; infants; posttraumatic growth; PTSD; women; Yazidis