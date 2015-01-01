Abstract

Over 50 million Americans endure chronic pain where many do not receive adequate treatment and self-medicate to manage their pain by taking substances like opioids and cannabis. Research has shown high comorbidity between chronic pain and substance use disorders (SUD) and these disorders share many common neurobiological underpinnings, including hypodopaminergic transmission. Drugs commonly used for self-medication such as opioids and cannabis relieve emotional, bothersome components of pain as well as negative emotional affect that perpetuates misuse and increases the risk of progressing towards drug abuse. However, the causal effect between chronic pain and the development of SUDs has not been clearly established. In this review, we discuss evidence that affirms the proposition that chronic pain is a risk factor for the development of opioid and cannabis use disorders by outlining the clinical evidence and detailing neurobiological mechanisms that link pain and drug misuse. Central to the link between chronic pain and opioid and cannabis misuse is hypodopaminergic transmission and the modulation of dopamine signaling in the mesolimbic pathway by opioids and cannabis. Moreover, we discuss the role of kappa opioid receptor activation and neuroinflammation in the context of dopamine transmission, their contribution to opioid and cannabis withdrawal, along with potential new treatments.

