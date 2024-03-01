|
Robin A, Thomas-Ollivier V, Sauvaget A, Péré M, Bulteau S. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 173: 309-316.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38569451
OBJECTIVE: Psychomotor retardation is a core clinical component of Major Depressive Disorder responsible for disability and is known as a treatment response marker of biological treatments for depression. Our objective was to describe cognitive and motoric measures changes during a treatment by repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) within the THETAD-DEP trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and compare those performances at the end of treatment and one month after between responders (>50% improvement on MADRS score), partial responders (25-50%) and non-reponders (no clinically relevant improvement). Our secondary aim was to investigate baseline psychomotor performances associated with non-response and response even partial.
Psychomotor retardation; rTMS; Treatment-resistant depression; Unipolar depression