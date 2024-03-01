Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychomotor retardation is a core clinical component of Major Depressive Disorder responsible for disability and is known as a treatment response marker of biological treatments for depression. Our objective was to describe cognitive and motoric measures changes during a treatment by repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) within the THETAD-DEP trial for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and compare those performances at the end of treatment and one month after between responders (>50% improvement on MADRS score), partial responders (25-50%) and non-reponders (no clinically relevant improvement). Our secondary aim was to investigate baseline psychomotor performances associated with non-response and response even partial.



METHODS: Fifty-four patients with treatment-resistant unipolar depression and treated by either high frequency 10 Hz rTMS or iTBS for 4 weeks (20 sessions) underwent assessment including French Retardation Rating Scale for Depression (ERD), Verbal Fluency test, and Trail Making Test A. before, just after treatment and one month later.



RESULTS: 20 patients were responders (R, 21 partial responders (PR) and 13 non-responders (NR). rTMS treatment improved psychomotor performances in the R and PR groups unlike NR patients whose psychomotor performance was not enhanced by treatment. At baseline, participants, later identified as partial responders, showed significantly higher performances than non-responders.



CONCLUSION: Higher cognitivo-motor performances at baseline may be associated with clinical improvement after rTMS treatment. This work highlights the value of objective psychomotor testing for the identification of rTMS responders and partial responders, and thus may be useful for patient selection and protocol individualization such as treatment continuation for early partial responders.

Language: en