Allred A, Allred K. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2024; 62(4): 6-8.

(Copyright © 2024, Healio)

10.3928/02793695-20240307-01

38569095

Suicide in young people is a challenge, but suicide rates in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ) youth are alarming. The current article explores the influence of several social determinates of health, specifically mental health care access and quality and education, on suicide among LGBTQ youth. Providers must recognize the mental health challenges and disparities in LGBTQ youth and address them to improve mental health and decrease suicide rates. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 62(4), 6-8.].


Language: en
