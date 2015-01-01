Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Antidepressant responses and the phenotype of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) are believed to have a genetic basis. Genetic susceptibility between the TRD phenotype and other psychiatric disorders has also been established in previous genetic studies, but population-based cohort studies have not yet provided evidence to support these outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the TRD susceptibility and the susceptibility between TRD and other psychiatric disorders within families in a nationwide insurance cohort with extremely high coverage and comprehensive health care data. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study assessed data from the Taiwan national health insurance database across entire population (N = 26 554 001) between January 2003 and December 2017. Data analysis was performed from August 2021 to April 2023. TRD was defined as having experienced at least 3 distinct antidepressant treatments in the current episode, each with adequate dose and duration, based on the prescribing records. Then, we identified the first-degree relatives of individuals with TRD (n = 34 467). A 1:4 comparison group (n = 137 868) of first-degree relatives of individuals without TRD was arranged for the comparison group, matched by birth year, sex, and kinship. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Modified Poisson regression analyses were performed and adjusted relative risks (aRRs) and 95% CIs were calculated for the risk of TRD, the risk of other major psychiatric disorders, and different causes of mortality.



RESULTS: This study included 172 335 participants (88 330 male and 84 005 female; mean [SD] age at beginning of follow-up, 22.9 [18.1] years). First-degree relatives of individuals with TRD had lower incomes, more physical comorbidities, higher suicide mortality, and increased risk of developing TRD (aRR, 9.16; 95% CI, 7.21-11.63) and higher risk of other psychiatric disorders than matched control individuals, including schizophrenia (aRR, 2.36; 95% CI, 2.10-2.65), bipolar disorder (aRR, 3.74; 95% CI, 3.39-4.13), major depressive disorder (aRR, 3.65; 95% CI, 3.44-3.87), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders (aRR, 2.38; 95% CI, 2.20-2.58), autism spectrum disorder (aRR, 2.26; 95% CI, 1.86-2.74), anxiety disorder (aRR, 2.71; 95% CI, 2.59-2.84), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (aRR, 3.14; 95% CI, 2.70-3.66). Sensitivity and subgroup analyses validated the robustness of the findings.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: To our knowledge, this study is the largest and perhaps first nationwide cohort study to demonstrate TRD phenotype transmission across families and coaggregation with other major psychiatric disorders. Patients with a family history of TRD had an increased risk of suicide mortality and tendency toward antidepressant resistance; therefore, more intensive treatments for depressive symptoms might be considered earlier, rather than antidepressant monotherapy.

