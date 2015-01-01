Abstract

Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) accounts for 5% of all epilepsies. The incidence of PTE after traumatic brain injury (TBI) depends on the severity of injury, approaching one in three in groups with the most severe injuries. The repeated seizures that characterize PTE impair neurological recovery and increase the risk of poor outcomes after TBI. Given this high risk of recurrent seizures and the relatively short latency period for their development after injury, PTE serves as a model disease to understand human epileptogenesis and trial novel anti-epileptogenic therapies. Epileptogenesis is the process whereby previously normal brain tissue becomes prone to recurrent abnormal electrical activity, ultimately resulting in seizures. In this Review, we describe the clinical course of PTE and highlight promising research into epileptogenesis and treatment using animal models of PTE. Clinical, imaging, EEG and fluid biomarkers are being developed to aid the identification of patients at high risk of PTE who might benefit from anti-epileptogenic therapies. Studies in preclinical models of PTE have identified tractable pathways and novel therapeutic strategies that can potentially prevent epilepsy, which remain to be validated in humans. In addition to improving outcomes after TBI, advances in PTE research are likely to provide therapeutic insights that are relevant to all epilepsies.

