Abstract

Age-disparate transactional sex is a major contributor to the disproportionate rates of HIV experienced by adolescent girls in sub-Saharan Africa, and a key driver of unintended adolescent pregnancy. This paper comprises one element of the impact evaluation of the Learning Initiative on Norms, Exploitation and Abuse (LINEA) radio drama intervention to prevent age-disparate transactional sex. It provides new insights into the radio drama's influence on distal drivers of age-disparate transactional sex identified in formative research: girls' own educational aspirations, and gendered attitudes towards work. The intervention, which targeted adolescent girls and their caregivers in the Shinyanga Region of Tanzania, uses an edutainment approach to prevent transactional sex between girls aged 12-16 years and men at least 5-10 years older. We distributed the 39-episode radio drama on USB flash drives to 331 households and conducted longitudinal in-depth interviews with 59 participants. We conducted a thematic analysis of endline (December 2021) transcripts from 23 girls, 18 women caregivers, and 18 men caregivers of girls (n = 59), and midline (November 2021) transcripts from a sub-sample of these participants: 16 girls, 16 women and 13 men (n = 45).



FINDINGS suggest the radio drama created an enabling environment for preventing age-disparate transactional sex by increasing girls' motivation to focus on their studies and remain in school. There was also strong evidence of increased gender-equitable attitudes about work among girls and women and men caregivers. These supported women joining the workforce in positions traditionally reserved for men and challenging the male provider role. Our findings suggest that the LINEA radio drama can supplement interventions that address structural drivers of age-disparate transactional sex. The radio drama may also have impacts beyond preventing age-disparate transactional sex, such as reducing girls' HIV morbidity and mortality, and challenging attitudes that promote sexual and gender-based violence to foster more gender-equitable communities across Tanzania.

Language: en