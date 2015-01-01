|
Wang SS, Eapen V, Lin PI. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 335: e115884.
38569443
Nearly 3,000 Australians tragically end their lives by suicide each year, underscoring a major national public health challenge with substantial socio-economic ramifications. Australia's National Mental Health Plans (NMHPs) aim to improve mental health and reduce suicide rates. This study investigates their effectiveness by analyzing how age-standardized suicide rates across Australian jurisdictions have fluctuated alongside the implementation of five NMHPs from 1987 to 2021.
Australia; Jurisdictional analysis; National Mental Health Plans; Suicide; Suicide Prevention