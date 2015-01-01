Abstract

OBJECTIVES: While systems thinking has gained recognition as an important approach in health policy and prevention research, its application in the context of fall prevention among community-dwelling older adults has been underutilised. Here, we build on the guiding principles of the systemic lens component of the Prevention System Change Framework to assess and identify potential changes that are required to facilitate policy action in the field of falls prevention.



METHODS: We conducted a desktop search to identify policy documents encompassing falls prevention among community-dwelling older adults in Australia. Documents were considered eligible if they were published in the last 10 years and were authored or endorsed by federal or state government bodies. We collaboratively examined eligible documents to gain insights into the current policy landscape in falls prevention and to illustrate opportunities for action and the potential for strengthening partnerships.



RESULTS: There is no current national policy on preventing falls in older adults in Australia. While we identified eight policy documents, none focused exclusively on falls prevention, indicating that falls are currently not perceived as a public health issue that warrants a dedicated policy framework. We identified a need for a comprehensive national policy that draws upon insights from various disciplines, suggests intersectoral collaboration, addresses health inequities and involves meaningful engagement with key stakeholders. Future falls prevention policies may benefit from clear governance structures and specific targets, along with mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Falls prevention is a pressing public health concern that requires dedicated policy resources. Adopting a systems-oriented approach can help reduce falls and their associated burdens on individuals and the healthcare system. Acknowledging the urgency and complexity of this challenge is a first, essential step toward crafting a comprehensive national falls prevention policy.

Language: en